Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,932 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

