Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 256.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,729 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Mattel worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after acquiring an additional 187,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mattel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

