MBB Public Markets I LLC Boosts Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after buying an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after buying an additional 91,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $245.00. 158,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,324. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.85. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

