MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys 17,597 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 439.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 203,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

