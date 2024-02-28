MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 6,062 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,377,000 after purchasing an additional 243,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. 2,487,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

