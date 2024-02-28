MBB Public Markets I LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,304 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,118. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.82.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

