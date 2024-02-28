MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,031. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

