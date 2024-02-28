MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases 3,887 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.5% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $391.88. 582,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,692. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

