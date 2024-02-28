MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MBB Public Markets I LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after buying an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT traded down $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.25. 3,529,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

