MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 210,275 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 210,275 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EQT worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,346. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

