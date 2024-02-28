MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 243,487 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243,487 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Alcoa by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 546,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 188,183 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 194,854 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 1,808,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

