McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

McKesson has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $31.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE MCK opened at $518.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $524.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,233,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,929,000 after buying an additional 775,480 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,768,000 after buying an additional 263,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

