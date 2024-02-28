McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of McKesson worth $94,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.16. 40,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,171. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $524.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

