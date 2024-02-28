McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $521.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $524.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.38.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

