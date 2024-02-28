MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.20

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 63782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDA. Citigroup upped their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MDA
MDA Stock Down 1.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MDA
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.