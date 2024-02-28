MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.20

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 63782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDA. Citigroup upped their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

Get MDA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Stock Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.05.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MDA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.