MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Up 40%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) shares were up 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 143,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 130,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Get MedX Health alerts:

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0018766 EPS for the current year.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.