Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

