Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of A opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

