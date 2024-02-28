Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

Allstate stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -287.10%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

