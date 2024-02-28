Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,367 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after buying an additional 324,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after acquiring an additional 445,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,395,000 after acquiring an additional 170,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

