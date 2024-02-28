Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,990 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

