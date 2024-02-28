MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lifted by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 9.8% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $23.68 on Wednesday, hitting $1,583.76. 144,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,671.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,475.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

