Merlin Capital Inc Has $669,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Merlin Capital Inc lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.5% of Merlin Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

