Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.50

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 22631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

