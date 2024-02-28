Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Position Increased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Merus comprises 2.0% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 6.72% of Merus worth $91,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRUS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. 170,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,522. Merus has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merus

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.