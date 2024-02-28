Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,060,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

