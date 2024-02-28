MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $871.80

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $871.80, but opened at $952.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $938.49, with a volume of 766,437 shares.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 2.61.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,375,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

