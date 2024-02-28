MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $744.00 and last traded at $737.33. 263,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,381,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.61.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,375,219 in the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

