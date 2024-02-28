MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 61,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,127. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $948.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

