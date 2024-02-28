MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. MidCap Financial Investment traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 30131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $28,389,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $4,286,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 265,146 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.52%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

