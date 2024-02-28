Monero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $57.64 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $137.73 or 0.00222842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $57.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00496926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00123135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00047279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00137466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00038801 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,403,712 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.