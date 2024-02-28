Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.