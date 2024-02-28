Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of MEG stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
