Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and PlasCred Circular Innovations (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Head to Head Contrast

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and PlasCred Circular Innovations (OTCMKTS:MGPRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Montrose Environmental Group and PlasCred Circular Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 PlasCred Circular Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than PlasCred Circular Innovations.

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and PlasCred Circular Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.83 -$31.82 million ($1.90) -17.39 PlasCred Circular Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PlasCred Circular Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and PlasCred Circular Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -6.73% -10.10% -3.90% PlasCred Circular Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats PlasCred Circular Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations

(Get Free Report)

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. engages in the recycling of plastic. It operates PlasCred process and PlasCred Primus. Th company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.