Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $390.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $377.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

