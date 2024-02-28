Morgan Stanley Increases Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.00

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 1,093,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

