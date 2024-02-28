Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $15.99 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

