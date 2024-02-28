Morgan Stanley Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

NYSE M traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. 6,597,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,305. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

