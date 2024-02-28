Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

