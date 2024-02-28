Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 890 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.80. The company had a trading volume of 918,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,708. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

