Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

View Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $214.81. 84,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average is $213.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.