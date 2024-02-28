Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.81. 84,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.59. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

