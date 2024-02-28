Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.92. The stock had a trading volume of 186,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,783. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $183.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average is $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

