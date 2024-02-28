Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 45,566 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

BUD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. 659,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

