Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 672 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 719,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

