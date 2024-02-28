Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of WPP worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 85.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

