Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 87.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 815,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after buying an additional 380,267 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Trading Up 0.7 %

MAS traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. 308,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,253 shares of company stock worth $5,952,223. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

