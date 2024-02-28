Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.65. 128,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.44 and a 200 day moving average of $198.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

