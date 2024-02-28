Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Allegion worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Allegion by 28.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.61. 88,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,899. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

