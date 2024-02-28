Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 656,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

